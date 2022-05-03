NBA: Draymond Green’s flagrant 2 stands

REPUTATION. Draymond Green says he believes he got ejected for his history rather than the play itself.

The NBA declines to downgrade the flagrant 2 foul Draymond Green committed against Brandon Clarke in Game 1 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series

The NBA on Monday, May 2 (Tuesday, May 3, Manila time), said that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s flagrant 2 foul will stand.

Green was ejected with 1:18 left in the first half of Sunday’s Game 1 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the league declining to downgrade the foul, Green now has 2 flagrant points. He will be suspended for one game if he reaches 4.

Replays showed that Green made contact with Brandon Clarke’s head while swiping down with his arm and he grabbed Clarke’s collar during the process.

Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2022

Officiating crew chief Kane Fitzgerald told a pool reporter that the foul was deemed a flagrant 2 rather than a flagrant 1 because “the contact in total was considered unnecessary and excessive.” Fitzgerald cited both the contact to Clarke’s face and the “jersey grab and throw down to the floor to an airborne vulnerable player.”

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first ejection of Green’s postseason career. It was his 130th career playoff game.

After the game, Green said he believes he was ejected for his history rather than the play itself.

“I think tonight it was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul,” said Green, who finished with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

The Warriors pulled out a 117-116 victory. Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series is Tuesday night in Memphis. – Rappler.com