Jimmy Butler trolls Celtics after Heat’s upset victory

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hasn’t played in the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series due to injury, however that hasn’t prevented him from taking a shot at the top-seeded Boston Celtics.
Butler trolled the Celtics on Instagram after the eighth-seeded Heat evened the best-of-seven series at one win apiece following a 111-101 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24. Butler put a photo of his face on Jaylen Brown’s body with a quote from the Boston guard from last season.
When the Celtics went down 3-0 to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in 2023, Brown said, “Don’t let us get one” – sending a message to Miami that one win would lead to a series victory.
The Celtics won three straight before Miami won Game 7.
After Wednesday’s game, Butler decided to have a little fun on social media. He also added, “Feeling cute, might delete later. Sikeeeee I ain’t deleting (it).”
Butler, 34, sustained a right MCL injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament game on April 17. The six-time All-Star is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per reports.
Game 3 is in Miami on Saturday, April 27.
