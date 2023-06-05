Heat turn back Nuggets in 4th quarter, level NBA Finals at 1-1

LEVEL. Bam Adebayo and the Heat tie the NBA Finals up against the Nuggets.

The Heat become the first team to beat the Nuggets in Denver in this postseason as they level the NBA Finals with a balanced attack

Gabe Vincent scored 23 points to help the visiting Miami Heat record a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, leveling the NBA Finals at one win apiece on Sunday, June 4 (Monday, June 5, Manila time).

Vincent made 8 of 12 shot attempts from the floor – including 4-of-6 from three-point range – as the Heat outscored the Nuggets by a 36-25 margin in the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo collected 21 points and 9 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 9 assists for Miami, which hosts Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo pour in 21 PTS each as Miami wins Game 2 to even the series!



DEN/MIA Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/IMmCFLizkq — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

Denver’s Nikola Jokic recorded 41 points and 11 rebounds and Jamal Murray added 18 points and 10 assists. Murray, however, saw his game-tying three-point attempt with 1.9 seconds remaining hit the iron.

Aaron Gordon scored 12 points and Bruce Brown added 11 off the bench for the Nuggets, who fell to 9-1 at home in the playoffs.

Denver held an 83-75 lead through three quarters before Miami erupted for a 32-12 run over the first eight-plus minutes of the fourth. Duncan Robinson made a pair of treys and two layups and Butler converted a three-point play and three-pointer to highlight the surge.

Murray drained two three-pointers and Gordon also connected from beyond the arc to cut the Heat’s lead to 109-106 with 1:09 to play. Adebayo answered by making a pair of free throws and Jokic responded with a short jumper before Murray misfired on his game-tying attempt.

Kyle Lowry’s three-pointer trimmed the Nuggets’ lead to 77-75 with 2:08 left in the third quarter before Jokic scored the final six points of the period.

Butler drained a floating jumper to stake Miami to a 21-10 lead and Max Strus answered a modest Denver run with his fourth three-pointer to push his team’s advantage to 24-15 late in the first quarter. The Nuggets responded by scoring 35 of the game’s next 46 points, capped by Brown’s short jumper with 5:02 remaining in the first half.

Denver led 57-51 at the break. – Rappler.com