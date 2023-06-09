LIVE UPDATES: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 4 – NBA Finals 2023

The Nuggets aim to move on the cusp of their first NBA title in franchise history, while the Heat look to level the series at 2-2

MANILA, Philippines – Back in the driver’s seat.

After absorbing a stunning 111-108 Game 2 loss, the Denver Nuggets regained control of the 2023 NBA Finals following a convincing 109-94 bounce-back victory against the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.

Now up 2-1, the Nuggets aim to move on the cusp of their first NBA title in franchise history, while the Heat gun for another equalizer when they clash in Game 4 on Friday, June 9 (Saturday, June 10, Manila time) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

History was made in Game 3 as Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic became the first ever player to drop a 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game with his massive stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jokic and Denver’s spitfire guard Jamal Murray also became the first teammates in NBA history to both produce 30+ point triple-doubles in the same game as the latter put up 34 markers, 10 boards, and 10 dimes.

In order to avoid the brink of elimination and level the series at 2-2, the Heat must search for ways to limit the two-time NBA MVP Jokic, who is averaging 33.3 points, 14 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in this year’s finals.

Miami must also come up with a total team effort and need its starters Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to rediscover their touch after the duo failed to show up in the Heat’s uninspired Game 3 home loss.

Vincent and Strus, who scored 23 and 14 points, respectively, in their Game 2 win, combined for just 10 points in Game 3 on an awful 3-of-17 shooting.

All-Star center Bam Adebayo has been the only consistent scorer for the Heat in this series, breaching the 20-point territory in all three games and averaging a team-high 23 points.

Game time is 8:30 am.

