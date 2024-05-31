Former Sixers forward Drew Gordon dies in car accident at 33

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GONE TOO SOON. Former NBA player Drew Gordon in basketball action overseas.

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the brother of Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, dies in a car crash in Portland

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died in a car crash on Thursday, May 30, in Portland, Oregon. He was 33.

The Nuggets confirmed his passing with ESPN’s Andscape. He is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.

Drew Gordon appeared in nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-2015, playing a total of 71 minutes and contributing 17 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

A McDonald’s All-American in high school in San Jose, California, Gordon played two seasons each at UCLA (2008-2010) and New Mexico (2010-2012).

He also competed in the NBA G League and played professionally overseas with stops in Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Ukraine and Russia. He earned All-Star honors in leagues in France and Russia.

– Rappler.com