Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets

ON FIRE. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball away from Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Jayson Tatum becomes the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 three-point field goals as the 24-year-old star fuels the hot-shooting Celtics past the Hornets

Although they were without Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sank 25 three-pointers and earned a 127-116 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, February 10 (Saturday, February 11, Manila time).

Jayson Tatum made five three-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, and finished with a game-high 41 points.

Tatum, 24, is the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 three-point field goals.

Boston’s Derrick White added a career-high eight triples and finished with 33 points. Center Robert Williams III had 16 rebounds for the Celtics, who attempted 55 three-pointers.

Brown suffered a facial fracture when he collided with Tatum while both players were chasing down a rebound in the second quarter of Boston’s 106-99 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Before Friday’s game, Brad Stevens, the Celtics president of basketball operations, said it’s unlikely the injury will require surgery, but gave no timetable for Brown’s return.

Brown was named an Eastern Conference reserve for this year’s NBA All-Star Game last week. He’s averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Terry Rozier (27 points) and LaMelo Ball (24) led the Charlotte offense. Center Mark Williams had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost six in a row overall and their last seven road games.

Boston led 32-24 after one quarter and 71-53 at halftime. Despite a 15-0 run late in the third quarter, Charlotte trailed 97-81 entering the fourth. Boston led by 28 midway through the third, but Charlotte was within 10 in the fourth.

The loss came one day after the Hornets traded forward Jalen McDaniels to Philadelphia and center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers in an apparent youth movement.

The Celtics, who have won five of their last six games, won all four meetings between the teams this season.

Mike Muscala made four three-pointers in his debut with the Celtics. Boston acquired Muscala from Oklahoma City for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. – Rappler.com