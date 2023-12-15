Celtics beat Cavaliers to remain perfect at home

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ONE-HANDER. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) in the second half at TD Garden.

The Celtics improve to 12-0 at home, remaining the only team that have not lost on their home court this season

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics remain unbeaten at home with a 116-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, December 14 (Friday, December 15, Manila time).

The Celtics, who beat the Cavaliers, 120-113, in Boston on Tuesday, improved their home record to 12-0. Boston is the only NBA team that hasn’t lost on its home court this season.

Cleveland trailed 107-102 with three minutes to play, but Boston responded with a 9-2 run and led 116-104 following an Al Horford three-pointer with 29.1 seconds to play. Tatum had two dunks in the run.

Cleveland received a game-high 31 points from Donovan Mitchell, 26 from Caris LeVert, and 19 from Darius Garland, but the Cavaliers never held the lead. Mitchell also had 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 10 rebounds.

Boston was 17 of 20 from the free throw line after making each of its 26 free-throw attempts during Tuesday’s victory over Cleveland. The Cavaliers made 16 of their 17 free throws.

All five Boston starters scored in double figures. Jaylen Brown finished with 22, Kristaps Porzingis had 18, Jrue Holiday tossed in 15, and Derrick White scored 14. Horford had 10 rebounds.

Boston made six three-pointers in the first quarter and led 33-24 after 12 minutes. The Celtics had their largest lead of the first half after a Porzingis free throw put Boston in front 61-47 with 2:45 left in the second quarter.

Cleveland shot 4 of 20 from behind the three-point arc in the first half and trailed 65-54 at halftime.

The Cavaliers sliced their deficit to 5 points, 80-75, when a Mitchell layup capped a 7-0 run with 5:10 remaining in the third. Garland hit a three-pointer with 1.1 second left in the third quarter, which trimmed Boston’s lead to 90-87 after three.

The Celtics had a 97-87 advantage after they scored the first 7 points in the fourth. Cleveland failed to get closer than 5 points the rest of the way.

Tatum had 3 of Boston’s 8 blocked shots. – Rappler.com