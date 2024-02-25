League-leading Celtics stretch win streak to 8

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Still boasting the best record in the league, the Celtics roll to their eighth straight victory behind Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown collected 30 points and 8 rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to eight games by beating the New York Knicks, 116-102, Saturday night, February 24 (Sunday, February 25, Manila time).

Boston made 15 of its 35 three-point attempts and shot 56.8% from the field as the Celtics continue to hold the best record in the league with a 45-12 card.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 34 points and had 9 assists for the Knicks, who dropped to 0-4 against the Celtics this season.

Josh Hart added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for New York, and Precious Achiuwa finished with 8 points and a team-high 9 rebounds.

The Celtics led by 4 points at halftime and outscored the Knicks, 35-26, in the third. New York failed to cut its deficit below nine points in the final quarter.

The Celtics received 22 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists from Jayson Tatum.

Six Boston players scored at least 10 points, and the Celtics had a 58-38 edge in points in the paint.

Boston ended the opening quarter on a 9-2 run and had a 30-26 advantage after 12 minutes. The Celtics extended their lead to 56-46 on a traditional three-point play by Porzingis with 3:26 remaining in the second quarter, but the Knicks closed the gap to 62-58 at halftime.

Brown led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half. Brunson had 19 points in the half.

It was 64-64 after a Brunson free throw with 10:47 left in the third, but Boston went on a 33-13 run and had a 97-77 lead after a Tatum three-pointer with 1:39 left in the quarter.

Boston made 9 of its 13 three-point attempts in the third, but the Knicks scored the final 7 points in the quarter to trim Boston’s lead to 97-84 after three.

Donte DiVincenzo (12 points) and Miles McBride (11 points) were the only other players who scored in double figures for the Knicks, who turned the ball over 14 times. – Rappler.com