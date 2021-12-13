Kevin Durant drops 51 as Nets extend Pistons’ skid

EXPLOSION. Kevin Durant sets a new record for most points scored in a single game at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

With All-Star teammate James Harden resting, Kevin Durant erupts for a season-high in points as the Nets win for the third time in their last four games

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 51 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 116-104 victory, while handing the Detroit Pistons their 12th consecutive defeat on Sunday, December 12 (Monday, December 13, Manila time).

Durant’s point total set a LIttle Caesars Arena record. Ex-Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who currently plays for the Nets, held the previous record with 50 points.

Durant added 9 assists and 7 rebounds as the Nets won for the third time in their last four games.

Patty Mills added 18 points and 5 assists for the Nets, while LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and Cam Thomas tossed in 13 for Brooklyn, which outscored Detroit 30-13 in the fourth quarter.

The Nets rested perennial All-Star guard James Harden.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Frank Jackson had 25 points and Saben Lee supplied 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

The Pistons learned earlier in the day that leading scorer Jerami Grant would miss at least six weeks due to a thumb injury.

Brooklyn led by as much as 13 in the first quarter but a Cunningham three-pointer in the closing seconds cut the Nets’ advantage to 31-24.

Detroit briefly took the lead in the second quarter with a 16-1 run that included 10 points from Jackson.

Durant scored 12 points in the second quarter as Brooklyn rebounded to take a 60-57 halftime advantage.

The Pistons reeled off 12 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 73-66 lead. Hamidou Diallo capped the outburst with a three-point play off a cutting layup. Durant reached the 35-point mark midway through the quarter on a three-point shot.

Lee scored 10 points in the third quarter as Detroit carried a 91-86 lead into the fourth.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the final quarter. Brooklyn went on a 19-1 run to take a 13-point lead at 105-92. Durant had 9 points, 2 assists, and 1 block, and Thomas scored 6 points during that stretch.

Detroit finally scored its first field goal of the quarter with 5:23 left as Jackson drained a three-pointer. The Pistons missed 6 shots and made 9 turnovers during the drought.

Brooklyn led by double digits the rest of the game. – Rappler.com