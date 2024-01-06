Curry helps Warriors avert Pistons upset bid 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Steph Curry knocks in a pair of 28-footers just 19 seconds apart to give the Warriors some cushion at crunch time against the rallying Pistons

Stephen Curry brushed aside a poor long-range shooting night to bury two key three-pointers in the final 1:05 and the Golden State Warriors held off a determined effort by the visiting Detroit Pistons for a 113-109 victory in San Francisco Friday night, January 5 (Saturday, January 6, Manila time).

Attempting to rebound from blowing an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 130-127 home loss to the Denver Nuggets the night before, the Warriors led 95-84 following a Dario Saric three-pointer with 7:13 remaining before the Pistons rallied.

The Warriors were down 103-102.



Then Steph dropped 8-straight points, including back-to-back step-back 3s 😤



With Cade Cunningham producing 11 of his game-high 30 points, the Pistons used a 19-7 burst to go up 103-102 on a Bojan Bogdanovic three-pointer with 1:41 to go.

But then Curry took over. After giving Golden State the lead for good on a pair of free throws with 1:32 remaining, the NBA all-time three-point king, having missed 8 of his first 10 attempts from beyond the arc, nailed 28-footers 19 seconds apart, the latter giving the hosts a 110-103 cushion with just 46.1 seconds left.

Curry later capped a team-high 26-point night with one free throw and Brandin Podziemski added a pair, assuring Golden State just a second win in five consecutive home games.

Klay Thompson backed Curry with 19 points, going 3-for-9 on three-pointers. The Warriors shot 16-for-38 on threes, outscoring the Pistons, who went 13-for-44, by a difference-making 9 points.

Saric chipped in 17 points, while Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Podziemski added 11 apiece for the Warriors, who completed a two-game, season-series sweep of the Pistons.

Jackson-Davis, who made all five of his shots, also found time for a team-high 9 rebounds, while fellow rookie reserve Podziemski had a game-high-tying 5 assists.

Cunningham’s 30 points came despite 1-for-7 shooting on three-pointers. He made 12 of his 15 shots from inside the arc.

Jalen Duran compiled a 13-point, game-high 12-rebound double-double for the Pistons, who lost their third straight after last Saturday’s win over Toronto that snapped a 28-game skid.

Kevin Knox II had 18 points, Alec Burks 13, and Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey 12 apiece for Detroit, while Killian Hayes chipped in with a game-high-tying 5 assists and 2 steals on a scoreless night.

Making his first San Francisco appearance since being traded to Detroit last February, James Wiseman contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks to the Pistons’ cause in 15 minutes off the bench. – Rappler.com