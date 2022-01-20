Nikola Jokic’s 49-point triple-double lifts Nuggets over Clippers in OT

ALL OUT. Denver star Nikola Jokic grabs a rebound against Clippers guard Terance Mann (right) as Nuggets' Will Barton (left) defends.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic proves to be a force as the Nuggets escape the Clippers in an overtime thriller

Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, Aaron Gordon hit a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left in overtime, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-128, on Wednesday night, January 19 (Thursday, January 20, Manila time).

Jokic finished one point short of his career high, and Gordon wound up with 28 points. Monte Morris had 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, and Jeff Green scored 12 for Denver.

Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 28 points and 12 assists, Brandon Boston Jr. scored 16 points and Eric Bledsoe finished with 13 for Los Angeles.

Zubac tied the game with a layup with 26.4 seconds left before the Nuggets’ final play. With the clock shot running down, Jokic threw a cross-court pass to Gordon in the corner, and Gordon drained a trey as the shot clock expired.

Denver’s Davon Reed raced on the court in celebration and was hit with a technical foul. Luke Kennard made the free throw, but Jackson missed a desperation shot from halfcourt at the buzzer.

🃏 49 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL 🃏



Nikola Jokic was a force in the @nuggets thrilling overtime win! pic.twitter.com/ukKVYlkfwY — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

Terance Mann hit a three-pointer with 3:48 left in overtime to put the Clippers ahead 119-116. Los Angeles led 123-120 before Jokic hit a putback, stole the ball. and then tipped in a Morris miss to give Denver the lead with 1:11 left.

Zubac had another putback and Jokic converted a three-point play with 34.5 seconds left to put Denver up by two.

The Nuggets jumped out to an 86-81 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers rallied to take a 101-95 lead. Los Angeles soon went up by eight, but Denver rallied to tie it at 108-108 and then at 110-110 with 1:34 remaining.

The teams traded buckets in the final minute to send it into overtime.

The Clippers led 59-47 at half and by 15 in the third but Denver started to chip away.

Jokic hit a technical free throw and a putback layup, and a three-point play by Gordon gave Denver a 77-73 lead. Bledsoe sank a triple and a layup, and Gordon made a 22-foot jumper to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 81. – Rappler.com