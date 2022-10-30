Pacers dump Nets behind record shooting

The Pacers erupt for a team record 23 three-pointers as Kevin Durant and the Nets skid to their fourth straight loss

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Indiana Pacers hit a team record 23 three-pointers and pulled away for a 125-116 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York on Saturday night, October 29 (Sunday, October 30, Manila time).

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers tied their previous team record for three-pointers, 22 set twice in May 2021, when Chris Duarte connected from deep for a 111-101 advantage with 6:14 remaining.

Indiana hit its 23rd triple when Mathurin connected from the corner with 2:33 left to put Indiana ahead 121-109.

Mathurin made 8-of-16 shots and hit six three-pointers off the bench as Indiana’s reserves totaled 47 points. Mathurin also became the first Pacer rookie to score at least 30 points as a reserve since Myles Turner on January 22, 2016, at Golden State.

The Pacers shot 42.6% for the game and made half of their 46 three-point tries.

Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and tied a career high with six three-pointers to go along with 8 assists for Indiana, which broke a seven-game losing streak to Brooklyn.

Benn Mathurin logged his first 30+ point game in the @Pacers win! #NBARooks



🏎@BennMathurin: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/d4FxRPzr4E — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022

Isaiah Jackson collected 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Indiana outrebounded the Nets 53-34.

Buddy Hield nearly posted a triple-double by totaling 17 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists as the Pacers handed out 31 assists.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 35 points for the Nets. Kevin Durant added 26 but missed 12-of-20 shots as the Nets lost their fourth straight. Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris contributed with 11 points apiece.

The Nets shot 50% from the floor but also allowed 17 offensive rebounds.

After taking a 63-62 lead into halftime, the Pacers held a 92-90 edge into the fourth before surging down the stretch.

Irving’s three-point play cut Indiana’s lead to 98-95 a little over two minutes into the fourth. The Pacers opened a 118-103 lead on two free throws by Mathurin with 4:18 left to ice the win before he hit the record-setting three-pointer. – Rappler.com