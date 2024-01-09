Clippers pull away late to blow out Suns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRUISING. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of star-heavy teams, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers ride a 37-point fourth quarter to rout Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns

Paul George scored 25 points, James Harden added 19 points with 10 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers got back on track Monday (Tuesday, January 9, Manila time) with a 138-111 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Ivica Zubac scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds and Kawhi Leonard added 17 points as the Clippers used a sharp-shooting first half to get off to a quick start and win one day after they were upended by the rival Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers are 15-3 since the start of December.

Los Angeles shot 66.7 percent from the floor in the first half and finished a season-high 62.4 percent for the game.

Kevin Durant scored 30 points and Devin Booker added 20 as the Suns lost for the third time in four games after a four-game winning streak. Bradley Beal scored 15 points for Phoenix, which lost for the second consecutive day after falling at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite shooting 51.2 percent in the first half, the Suns were overshadowed by the Clippers’ more efficient attack. Phoenix shot 51.6 percent through three quarters before slipping to 49.4 percent for the game.

Both teams came out fast, combining for 65 points in the first quarter, with the Clippers shooting 65.2 percent and the Suns hitting 55 percent of their shots as Los Angeles took a 34-31 lead.

The Clippers extended the advantage to 71-63 at the break. The Suns were able to stay relatively close thanks to converting eight Los Angeles turnovers into 16 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Clippers led 101-91 with all five of their starters in double figures in points.

Los Angeles ran away with the victory by outscoring the Suns 37-20 in the fourth quarter as Terance Mann and Norman Powell each finished with 14 points for the game for Los Angeles.

Eric Gordon scored 12 points for the Suns after missing the previous two games with right knee soreness. – Rappler.com