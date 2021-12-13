LeBron James carries Lakers with triple-double vs Magic

WINNING STRETCH. LeBron James and the Lakers have won three of their last four games.

LeBron James posts his 101st NBA triple-double as the Lakers deal the Magic their fifth straight defeat

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers to a 106-94 win against the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday, December 12 (Monday, December 13, Manila time).

James has 101 triple-doubles in his NBA career.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook scored 19 points each, and Carmelo Anthony scored 13 off the bench for the Lakers, who have won three of four.

Cole Anthony scored 21 points, Franz Wagner had 20 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Terrence Ross finished with 15 points off the bench for the Magic, who have lost five in a row and 12 of 13.

James scored 13 points in the first four minutes of the second half, which helped spark a 23-0 run that turned the game around.

James made three-pointers on the first two possessions to quickly erase a three-point halftime deficit. He converted a three-point play with 10:12 left in the third quarter to get the massive run started.

The Magic went 8:12 without scoring and nearly nine minutes without a field goal.

The Lakers ultimately took an 85-62 lead into the fourth quarter after holding the Magic to 2-for-23 from the floor in the third.

The Magic kept the Los Angeles starters on the floor by cutting a 25-point deficit to 10 with 4:12 remaining, but they never got within single digits.

The Lakers scored the first 7 points of the game, but the Magic came back with a 13-2 run and remained ahead the rest of the first quarter, leading by as much as 9 points before taking a 25-18 lead into the second.

The Lakers wrestled the lead back with a 7-0 run that put them ahead 32-31 with 8:06 left in the half, but the Magic ultimately took a 52-49 lead into the break.

The Lakers were without eight-time All-Star center Anthony Davis for a second straight game because of left knee soreness. – Rappler.com