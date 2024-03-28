Curry, Warriors complete back-to-back sweep, hold off Magic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUMPED. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after beating the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

Stephen Curry saves the best for last as the Warriors overcome the early ejection of Draymond Green to claim their second straight win and 20th on the road this season

Gary Payton II stalled an Orlando run with an interior hoop, Stephen Curry saved his only two fourth-quarter baskets for the final 1:09, and the Golden State Warriors overcame the early ejection of Draymond Green to hold off the host Magic 101-93 on Wednesday, March 27 (Thursday, March 28, Manila time).

Andrew Wiggins had 13 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors (38-34) followed up a win at Miami with a second Florida victory in two nights.

Cole Anthony had a game-high 26 points along with 8 rebounds off the bench for the Magic (42-30), including a 15-footer that capped a 7-0 Orlando run that got the hosts within 94-93 with 2:41 remaining.

Wiggins then missed a three-pointer, but the Magic turned the ball over on a 24-second violation. The Warriors capitalized on a second chance to extend the lead, as Trayce Jackson-Davis found Payton in the key for a short-range shot that made it a three-point game with 1:41 to go.

Curry and the Golden State defense did the rest.

The Golden State star banked in a driving basket at the 1:09 mark, then buried a three-pointer with 33.8 seconds left, giving the visitors a 101-93 lead.

Meanwhile, the Magic didn’t score after Anthony’s hoop, missing three shots – one that was blocked by Wiggins.

Green was ejected just 3:36 into the game for disputing a foul call on Curry, drawing two rapid-fire technical fouls. Green had earlier voiced his displeasure over a foul called on him.

The ejection was his league-leading fourth of the season.

After Orlando’s Paolo Banchero split the two technical free throws, the Warriors responded with a flurry, scoring 17 of the game’s next 18 points to go up 23-9.

Down by as many as 17, the Magic got within 45-37 by halftime, 72-66 at third quarter’s end, and then 94-93 before Golden State’s 7-0 finish.

Curry finished with 17 points and 10 assists as the Warriors, who won for the 20th time on the road this season. Jackson-Davis pulled a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 8 points, while Klay Thompson chipped in with 15 points, Moses Moody 12, and Payton 10.

Banchero, held to 5-for-17 shooting, had 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Magic, who lost their second straight. Franz Wagner added 14 points. – Rappler.com