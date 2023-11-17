Jimmy Butler-led Heat defeat Nets for 7th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BUCKETS. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends in the first half at Kaseya Center.

The Heat pounce on a Nets side missing Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons as Jimmy Butler dominates with a season-high performance

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 36 points and added 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, leading the host Miami Heat to their seventh straight win, a 122-115 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, November 16 (Friday, November 17, Manila time).

Butler, who scored 18 of his points in the third quarter, made 12 of 19 shots from the floor, 2 of 5 on three-pointers, and 10 of 11 on free throws.

Mikal Bridges and former Miami Hurricanes star Lonnie Walker IV led Brooklyn with 23 points each as the Nets played without their leading scorer (Cam Thomas) and their leader in assists and rebounds (Ben Simmons), both due to injuries. Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie added 10 points and a game-high seven assists.

The Nets are the last team to beat the Heat, defeating Miami, 109-105, on November 1.

Miami got revenge on Thursday, getting a season-high 26 points from Duncan Robinson, who was 6-for-10 on three-pointers. Bam Adebayo added 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Heat reserve Caleb Martin returned after having missed 10 straight games due to injury. He scored 6 points in 12 minutes.

Despite shooting just 38.1% from the floor, Miami led 30-27 at the end of the first quarter. Brooklyn shot 52.9%, but Miami had a 7-0 edge on second-chance points.

The Heat closed the second quarter on a 14-0 run and went into halftime with a 60-52 lead. Butler led all first-half scorers with 16 points. Bridges led the Nets with 13 points.

Miami stretched its lead again in the third, ending the quarter with a 95-83 advantage. Butler was dominant in the quarter, making 6 of 9 shots from the floor and 6 of 7 from the foul line. Walker had 13 points in the quarter – including a coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer – to keep Brooklyn close.

The Heat were never seriously challenged in the fourth quarter, and they finished the game shooting 51.9% from the floor, including 15 of 35 from deep (42.9%). They also made 23 of 24 free throws.

Brooklyn shot 47.1% from the floor and made 14 of 36 three-pointers (38.9%). The Nets were 21-for-27 from the foul line. – Rappler.com