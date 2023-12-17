Heat dump Bulls on Jimmy Butler buzzer beater

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BUCKETS. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at Kaseya Center.

Jimmy Butler beats the buzzer with a stepback jumper as the Heat return to the winning column

Jimmy Butler hit a stepback jumper over Coby White at the buzzer, leading the host Miami Heat to a 118-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, December 16 (Sunday, December 17, Manila time).

Butler finished with a game-high 28 points and Kevin Love added 22 points on 6-for-10 shooting from deep.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and Patrick Williams added 25 for the Bulls. Williams was benched 92 seconds into the game after getting called for two quick fouls. He was scoreless in the first quarter but got going with a 13-point second quarter.

White, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 22 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter.

Chicago, which beat Miami on Thursday, suffered a key injury as Torrey Craig hurt his foot in the first half and did not return. He led all first-half scorers with 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 on three-pointers.

Miami led 36-24 after a first quarter in which Love went 4-for-4 on three-pointers in just six minutes off the bench.

Love hit another three-pointer to start the second quarter, and Bulls coach Billy Donovan immediately called timeout 13 seconds into the period.

Chicago, down 15 points, dominated the rest of the half, going into the break trailing 58-57.

Love was held scoreless for the rest of the first half.

In the third quarter, the Bulls – who hadn’t led since the score was 3-2 – surged ahead at 66-64 on two White free throws.

However, Butler scored 13 points in the third, helping Miami end the quarter with a 91-80 lead. The Heat had a 16-2 run in the period.

The game was tight throughout the fourth quarter and wasn’t decided until Butler swished the final shot.

Miami got two players back who had been out due to back injuries. Haywood Highsmith had missed five games and Josh Richardson had been absent for two. Heat starters Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are still out. – Rappler.com