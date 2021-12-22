Heat ties 3-point franchise record in rout of Pacers

DO-IT-ALL. Kyle Lowry flirts with a triple-double for the Heat.

The Heat drain a franchise record-tying 22 triples in a 29-point blowout of the Pacers

Tyler Herro returned from a three-game injury absence and tied for game-high honors with 26 points, leading the Miami Heat to a 125-96 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, December 21 (Wednesday, December 22, Manila time).

The Heat tied a franchise record with 22 three-pointers, shooting 44.9% from long distance and 49.5% overall.

Duncan Robinson tied his season high with 26 points for the Heat, making 10-of-16 shots from the floor and 6-of-10 from long range.

Miami’s Kyle Lowry nearly had a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and 8 points.

Herro, who had been out due to a quad contusion, made 8-of-17 shots, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Heat guard Max Strus, in his third year in the NBA, made his first career start and finished with 18 points.

Miami reserve Omer Yurtseven had a game-high 13 rebounds, also his career-high.

Indiana was led by Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte, each with 17 points.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed Indiana’s most recent game due to a foot injury, returned but played just eight minutes. He did not return for the second half and finished with 1 point and 2 assists. He leads Indiana in both of those categories this season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle also returned after missing four straight games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Miami shot 54.5% from the floor – including 7-for-12 on three-pointers – and closed out the first quarter with a 33-21 lead. Indiana shot 6-for-12 to start the first but ended the quarter cold, making just 1-of-9.

The Heat stretched their lead to 68-45 at halftime. Miami shot 52.1% from the floor in the first half, including 11-for-24 on three-pointers (45.8%).

Miami, which got 18 first-half points from Robinson, finished the first 24 minutes plus-eight on points in the paint and plus-nine on rebounds.

Indiana shot just 37.5% overall before halftime and 3-for-14 on three-pointers (21.4%).

Miami led 98-69 by the end of the third quarter and cruised in the fourth.

It was such a rout that the Heat went to seldom-used reserve Udonis Haslem, who made just the sixth three-pointer of his long NBA career. – Rappler.com