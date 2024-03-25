Scoring frenzy: Lakers hang 150 points vs Pacers to stretch win streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and two more players score at least 25 points each as the Lakers post their season-high in points

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games by holding on for a 150-145 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Manila time).

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points and Austin Reaves added 25 points and 8 assists as the Lakers (39-32) reached a season-high in points without D’Angelo Russell (illness). Los Angeles now faces a challenging six-game road trip that begins Tuesday.

Though the Lakers also earned a victory over the Pacers during the in-season tournament title game, that contest did not count in the regular-season standings. The teams meet again Friday in Indianapolis.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points and 12 rebounds, while Myles Turner added 20 points for the Pacers (40-32), who entered with five victories in their past seven games. Indiana is now 2-1 on a five-game road trip and remains in Los Angeles with a game against the Clippers on Monday.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was held to 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting and added 10 assists. Haliburton recently went through an 11-game stretch when he shot 39% from the floor and 19% from three-point range that ended last Monday.

TJ McConnell had 17 points, Andrew Nembhard had 15, and Doug McDermott added 14 for Indiana.

The Pacers jumped out to a 36-30 lead after one quarter before the Lakers put together a 42-point second period to take a 72-68 lead into halftime. Los Angeles kept up the offensive pressure with a 44-point third quarter to take a 116-99 lead.

The Pacers showed a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 127-123 with 5:33 remaining after a three-pointer from Aaron Nesmith. Indiana was as close as 131-127 with 3:50 remaining before Los Angeles went on a 9-4 run to take a 140-131 lead with 1:45 remaining.

Turner made a three-pointer for the Pacers with 1:36 left but Davis answered with a floater inside to put the Lakers up 142-134 with 55.7 seconds left. The Pacers pulled within 148-145 with 21.6 seconds remaining before the Lakers sealed the win. – Rappler.com