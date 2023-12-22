Streaking Bucks continue home domination in dispatching Magic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks close out a nearly perfect nine-game homestand at 8-1 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss in a 118-114 decision on Thursday, December 21 (Friday, December 22, Manila time).

Milwaukee, a winner now of six straight, used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game.

Orlando rallied to pull within 2 points in the fourth quarter, opening the final period on a 9-2 during which Franz Wagner scored 7 of his team-high 29 points.

The Bucks answered by holding the Magic without a point for the ensuing 2:06 and to just 2 points for more than four minutes. Milwaukee pushed its advantage back to double-digits and Orlando could come no closer than within 4 points until the final horn.

Antetokounmpo scored 7 of his game-high point total in the closing 3:12, 5 of which came on 5-of-6 shooting at the free throw line. He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

Lillard went 10-for-10 at the free throw line to contributor to Milwaukee’s 31-of-35 foul-shooting night as a team and he knocked down 4 of 8 on three-point attempts. He also dished out a game-high 8 assists.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only other Bucks scorers to finish in double-figures with 14 points apiece. Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton each added 8 points in the win, which closed out a nearly perfect nine-game homestand at 8-1 for Milwaukee.

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for Orlando and Moritz Wagner came off the bench for 21 points and 8 rebounds. Cole Anthony recorded an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a reserve role and he dished out 6 assists.

The loss extended Orlando’s losing skid on the road to five games, with its last win away from home coming November 19 against Indiana during a nine-game winning streak. Since the last win in that stretch on December 1, the Magic are just 2-6 with Thursday’s loss. – Rappler.com