Giannis perfect from field as Bucks dominate 4th quarter to take over Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo highlights his triple-double with perfect shooting as the Bucks remain unbeaten against the Raptors this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor and recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind 118-111 defeat of the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 19 (Monday, March 20, Manila time).

In what was a close contest throughout – neither team built a lead of more than 9 points – Milwaukee (51-20) opened the final period extending a run that started with Khris Middleton’s jumper just before the end of the third quarter. The 12-0 burst was part of an overall 17-2 run that extended midway into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks pulled ahead by 7 points, but Toronto (35-37) twice battled back to within two. Fred VanVleet’s 23 points led four Raptors scoring at least 18. VanVleet also dished a game-high 11 assists.

OG Anunoby shot 4 of 5 from three-point range on his way to 22 points and Jakob Poeltl added 20. Pascal Siakam recorded his third consecutive double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and added 7 assists.

However, Milwaukee’s defense proved overwhelming in the closing 12 minutes. The Bucks outscored the Raptors 29-16 in the decisive period, regrouping from a third quarter in which they surrendered 39 points to Toronto.

Brook Lopez, who contributed defensively with a pair of blocked shots, scored a game-high 26 points. Middleton finished with 20 including 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished five assists.

Bobby Portis fell just shy of his 34th double-double of the season, coming off the bench for 14 points and 9 rebounds. Jrue Holiday overcame a 3-of-8 shooting performance for 11 points with 7 assists.

The win improved Milwaukee to 3-0 on the season against Toronto. The Raptors’ three-game winning streak ended with Sunday’s decision. – Rappler.com