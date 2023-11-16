Damian Lillard pours in 37 to carry Bucks past Raptors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOSE BALL.Bucks guard Damian Lillard reacts after being fouled by Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (left) and forward Chris Boucher (right) in the second half.

The Bucks cruise past the Raptors even minus Giannis Antetokounmpo as Damian Lillard takes over with a double-double

Damian Lillard had 37 points and 13 assists and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors, 128-112, even minus Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday night, November 15 (Thursday, November 16, Manila time).

Malik Beasley added a season-best 30 points and made eight three-pointers for the Bucks, who have won two in a row.

Antetokounmpo did not play for Milwaukee due to a right calf strain.

Dame’s first double-double as a Buck.



37 PTS | 13 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/OuGdiCVfML — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 16, 2023

Khris Middleton added 11 points, Brook Lopez had 10 points, Bobby Portis scored 18 points, and Cameron Payne poured in 13.

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points for the Raptors, who are 1-1 on their four-game homestand. Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds while Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa and Gradey Dick scored 11 points.

It was the second visit to Toronto this season for the Bucks, who lost the first one 130-111 on November 1.

The Bucks took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter, 100-79.

Toronto scored the first 4 points of the fourth. Malachi Flynn’s 12-footer cut the lead to 15 with 9:20 to play. Poeltl’s layup cut the margin to 13, but Milwaukee then went up by 20 on Payne’s three-pointer with 4:00 left.

Milwaukee used a late run to take a 36-21 lead after one quarter. Toronto cut the lead to 10 on Dick’s 19-footer with 4:48 left in the second quarter.

The Bucks regained their 16-point lead on Beasley’s triple with 2:16 remaining. Beasley hit a three-pointer to end the first half, giving Milwaukee a 70-47 lead.

Lillard had 24 points and 8 assists in the first half. Beasley added 16 first-half points for Milwaukee.

Barnes had 16 first-half points for Toronto.

Milwaukee’s MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return. He had 4 points.

Milwaukee scored the first 7 points of the third quarter to lead by 30. Beasley’s three-pointer with 7:59 to play in the third quarter pushed their lead back to the 30-point margin.

Portis made two free throws to bump the score to 90-58 with 5:53 left in the quarter. Milwaukee wound up leading 100-79 after the third quarter.

OG Anunoby (lacerated finger) and Gary Trent Jr. (foot) did not play for Toronto. – Rappler.com