Julius Randle, Knicks rally in 2nd half to beat shorthanded Grizzlies

Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting New York Knicks beat the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies 106-94 on Saturday (Sunday, January 14, Manila time).

Miles McBride scored a career-high 19 points, OG Anunoby added 18, and Donte DiVincenzo had 13 for New York, which won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 12 points and matched his career high with 20 rebounds.

McBride made his first start of the season in place of Jalen Brunson, who sat out with a left calf contusion. New York coach Tom Thibodeau recorded his 500th career victory despite his team committing 22 turnovers.

The Knicks trailed by four at the half before outscoring the short-handed Grizzlies 30-15 in the third quarter.

After New York moved ahead by 14 early in the fourth quarter, Memphis battled back and cut the deficit to 102-94 with 1:25 remaining. The Knicks scored the game’s final four points to secure the victory.

Rookie GG Jackson led Memphis with a career-high 20 points off the bench. Vince Williams Jr. scored 17, David Roddy and Luke Kennard added 14 apiece, and Xavier Tillman finished with 12 points and a career-high six steals.

Memphis played without multiple starters, including Jaren Jackson Jr. (right knee contusion), Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Marcus Smart (right ring finger) and Ja Morant (right shoulder).

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies held a 27-25 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Memphis was down to eight active players after forward Jake LaRavia exited the game late in the first period due to a left ankle sprain.

Kennard, Williams and Jackson each scored 12 points in the first half for the Grizzlies, who took a 57-53 lead into intermission after closing the second quarter on an 18-9 run.

Memphis fell behind 83-72 after shooting 35 percent from the field in the third quarter, including 0 of 9 from 3-point range. – Rappler.com