Grizzlies sign Scotty Pippen Jr. to 2-year, 2-way deal

STLL GRINDING. Scotty Pippen Jr. in action with the South Bay Lakers before an NBA G League game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. Instagram page

The son of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen looks to make the most of his second NBA chance

The Memphis Grizzlies are giving guard Scotty Pippen Jr. another shot at the NBA.

He agreed to a two-year, two-way contract, agent Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN on Tuesday, January 16.

Pippen, 23, has averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in five games with the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers this season.

Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022, Pippen played in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-2023 and averaged 2.3 points and 5.3 minutes.

He is a son of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen.

The injury-ravaged Grizzlies lost star Ja Morant (shoulder) for the season and are without Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) for at least another month. – Rappler.com

