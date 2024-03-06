Durant takeover: Suns trip up Nuggets in OT after late scare

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kevin Durant rights the Suns ship just in time to stop Nikola Jokic and the streaking Nuggets

Kevin Durant scored 8 of his 35 points in overtime, Grayson Allen made 8 three-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the visiting Phoenix Suns recovered from blowing a big lead to beat the Denver Nuggets, 117-107, on Tuesday night, March 5 (Wednesday, March 6, Manila time).

Bradley Beal had 16 points, Drew Eubanks scored 10, and Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 12 rebounds for Phoenix, which ended Denver’s six-game winning streak.

Jamal Murray had 28 points and 9 assists, Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds but had 7 turnovers for the Nuggets.

Jokic had a chance to win it in regulation but his floater at the buzzer bounced off the rim, and the Suns took over in the extra period.

Durant and Beal hit three-pointers to give Phoenix a 110-104 lead, Murray missed a short jumper, Beal made a driving layup and Durant hit a pull-up jumper to give the Suns a 10-point lead with 1:25 to go.

Jokic hit a triple, but Durant answered with one of his own to clinch the victory.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 for the Nuggets.

Phoenix opened up a 22-point lead early in the third quarter. The Nuggets got within 79-65 later in the period before the Suns stretched the lead to 17.

Denver closed the third quarter on a 14-6 run to make it 90-81 entering the fourth, and it got within 94-90 on Porter’s layup with 6:24 remaining in regulation.

Beal and Caldwell-Pope soon traded three-pointers to make it 99-93, Durant had a turnover, Murray tipped in his own miss and Jokic hit two free throws to cut the margin to 99-97 with 2:28 left.

After Beal missed a three-pointer, Caldwell-Pope hit one to give Denver its first lead since the second quarter. Durant missed with 1:09 left, and Murray hit a turnaround jumper to make it 102-99.

Durant tied it with his first three-pointer of the night with 26.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Phoenix trailed 43-36 early in the second quarter but finished the first half on a 29-7 run to take a 65-50 advantage into the break. – Rappler.com