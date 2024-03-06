Durant takeover: Suns trip up Nuggets in OT after late scare

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Kevin Durant scored 8 of his 35 points in overtime, Grayson Allen made 8 three-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the visiting Phoenix Suns recovered from blowing a big lead to beat the Denver Nuggets, 117-107, on Tuesday night, March 5 (Wednesday, March 6, Manila time).
Bradley Beal had 16 points, Drew Eubanks scored 10, and Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 12 rebounds for Phoenix, which ended Denver’s six-game winning streak.
Jamal Murray had 28 points and 9 assists, Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds but had 7 turnovers for the Nuggets.
Jokic had a chance to win it in regulation but his floater at the buzzer bounced off the rim, and the Suns took over in the extra period.
Durant and Beal hit three-pointers to give Phoenix a 110-104 lead, Murray missed a short jumper, Beal made a driving layup and Durant hit a pull-up jumper to give the Suns a 10-point lead with 1:25 to go.
Jokic hit a triple, but Durant answered with one of his own to clinch the victory.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 for the Nuggets.
Phoenix opened up a 22-point lead early in the third quarter. The Nuggets got within 79-65 later in the period before the Suns stretched the lead to 17.
Denver closed the third quarter on a 14-6 run to make it 90-81 entering the fourth, and it got within 94-90 on Porter’s layup with 6:24 remaining in regulation.
Beal and Caldwell-Pope soon traded three-pointers to make it 99-93, Durant had a turnover, Murray tipped in his own miss and Jokic hit two free throws to cut the margin to 99-97 with 2:28 left.
After Beal missed a three-pointer, Caldwell-Pope hit one to give Denver its first lead since the second quarter. Durant missed with 1:09 left, and Murray hit a turnaround jumper to make it 102-99.
Durant tied it with his first three-pointer of the night with 26.6 seconds left to force overtime.
Phoenix trailed 43-36 early in the second quarter but finished the first half on a 29-7 run to take a 65-50 advantage into the break. – Rappler.com
