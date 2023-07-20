FACT CHECK: Supposed Kevin Durant tweet commending Kai Sotto is fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The tweet attributed to the NBA star is manipulated. In the real post, Durant names Jeremy Lamb as the most underrated player he has played with.

Claim: Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto is the most underrated player that NBA star Kevin Durant has played with.

In response to a Twitter question, Durant said: “I haven’t played with him but after seeing it today, it’s gotta be Kai Sotto.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post with a screenshot of the tweet attributed to Durant has garnered 32 reactions and 20 shares on Facebook as of writing.

Sports analyst Quinito Henson also shared a screenshot of the same post, writing: “This supposedly came from KD!! Wow! Wonder if its real? What an affirmation! Kai showed a lot of promise in his 1st NBA Summer League game today with 6 pts 4 rebs 3 blks 1 asst in 13:23 mins! Go Kai!”

The facts: The tweet attributed to Durant is manipulated. Durant and Sotto never played with each other in an official game.

On July 14, Twitter user @dontelloversace asked Durant to name the most underrated player he has played with in his career.

On his official and verified Twitter account, Durant answered: “Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb.”

Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb https://t.co/cVNs8ejAdL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

From 2012 to 2015, Lamb played three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Durant

Sotto’s debut: The manipulated tweet coincided with Sotto’s much-awaited on-court debut in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas last July 14, Manila time.

The Filipino basketball star racked up 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks in his debut with the Orlando Magic, but they bowed to the Portland Trail Blazers, 88-71.

Rappler has previously debunked a claim regarding Sotto supposedly joining the 2021 NBA draft. – Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

