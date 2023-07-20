FACT CHECK: Supposed Kevin Durant tweet commending Kai Sotto is fake

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Claim: Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto is the most underrated player that NBA star Kevin Durant has played with.
In response to a Twitter question, Durant said: “I haven’t played with him but after seeing it today, it’s gotta be Kai Sotto.”
Rating: FALSE
Why we fact-checked this: The post with a screenshot of the tweet attributed to Durant has garnered 32 reactions and 20 shares on Facebook as of writing.
Sports analyst Quinito Henson also shared a screenshot of the same post, writing: “This supposedly came from KD!! Wow! Wonder if its real? What an affirmation! Kai showed a lot of promise in his 1st NBA Summer League game today with 6 pts 4 rebs 3 blks 1 asst in 13:23 mins! Go Kai!”
The facts: The tweet attributed to Durant is manipulated. Durant and Sotto never played with each other in an official game.
On July 14, Twitter user @dontelloversace asked Durant to name the most underrated player he has played with in his career.
On his official and verified Twitter account, Durant answered: “Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb.”
Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb https://t.co/cVNs8ejAdL— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023
From 2012 to 2015, Lamb played three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Durant
Sotto’s debut: The manipulated tweet coincided with Sotto’s much-awaited on-court debut in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas last July 14, Manila time.
The Filipino basketball star racked up 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks in his debut with the Orlando Magic, but they bowed to the Portland Trail Blazers, 88-71.
Rappler has previously debunked a claim regarding Sotto supposedly joining the 2021 NBA draft. – Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com
Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.
