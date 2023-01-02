Wizards rout depleted Bucks for fifth straight win

Rui Hachimura scored 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Washington Wizards went on the road and took down the depleted Milwaukee Bucks, 118-95, on Sunday night, January 1 (Monday, January 2, Manila time).

Kyle Kuzma also had a big night, finishing with a 10-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, the second of his career. Daniel Gafford and Corey Kispert also finished in double figures, scoring 17 and 12 points respectively for the Wizards, who won their fifth straight game.

The Bucks were without their big three in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, as well as George Hill. Antetokounmpo was ruled out just a few hours before tip with left knee soreness. Bradley Beal also sat out for Washington.

Bobby Portis led the way for Milwaukee in their absence, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jevon Carter added 14 points, Grayson Allen scored 13 along with 8 assists, and two players who don’t get much playing time took advantage of their opportunities, with rookie MarJon Beauchamp scoring 11 points and AJ Green chipping in 10.

The Wizards quickly built a big lead, up 34-17 after the first quarter, and never looked back, leading by as many as 26. Washington shot 50% from the field in the first quarter compared with Milwaukee’s 26.1%.

The Bucks were particularly outmatched inside early on, as the Wizards held an 18-2 advantage in paint points after one quarter and 36-14 at intermission. Hachimura scored 16 of his 26 points in the half.

The Wizards, who have won five of their last six games, will remain in Milwaukee for an off day Monday before the two teams match up once again on Tuesday night. The Bucks have lost five of six. – Rappler.com