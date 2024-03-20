Career-high: Jalen Green erupts for 42 as red-hot Rockets extend winning streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIBBLE. Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Jalen Green and the Rockets pick up their sixth straight win and stretch their road winning streak to five games

Jalen Green tied his career-high with 42 points, while rookie Amen Thompson added a career-high 25 points as the Houston Rockets turned a third-quarter rally into a 137-114 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Manila time).

Green was sensational early and again down the stretch of the third quarter, carrying the Rockets (33-35) to a 101-82 cushion entering the fourth after the Wizards (11-58) secured their first lead.

Green finished with 7 three-pointers and 10 rebounds as the Rockets won their sixth game in a row while extending their road winning streak to five, matching their season total of road victories before the current streak.

After Patrick Baldwin Jr. sank a three-pointer that gave the Wizards their first lead at 65-62, Green scored 9 consecutive points for the Rockets during a 16-2 run that coincided with Washington going three-plus minutes without a basket. Houston then closed the third with a 9-4 spurt.

Thompson grabbed 10 boards to post a double-double, as did Green and teammate Jabari Smith Jr. (18 points, 14 rebounds). Jock Landale scored 10 points and had a career-high 7 blocks off the bench for the Rockets, who shot 51.6% and finished 30 of 36 from the foul line.

Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie, and Jules Bernard scored 16 points apiece for the Wizards, who were without four starters from their road loss to the Rockets last week. Jared Butler added 15.

Green was red hot from the onset, making his first five shots en route to 14 points before Washington called timeout down 23-18. The Rockets fashioned a nine-point lead, but the Wizards rallied behind their bench and proficiency behind the three-point arc.

Washington finished 8 for 14 on three-point attempts in the first period, with Champagnie banking in a half-court buzzer-beater to cap the flurry and slice the deficit to 39-36 entering the second.

Green scored 19 points in the first quarter but Kispert answered with 13. Champagnie and Butler carried the Wizards in the second period, and both closed the half with double digits in points. When Butler scored at the 2:18 mark, Washington pulled even at 55-55.

Houston managed a 60-57 lead at the break despite finishing 0 for 10 from deep in the second. The Wizards amassed 15 bench points in the second period to keep close.