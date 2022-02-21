Durant skips NBA All-Star Game due to grandmother’s death

UNFORTUNATE. Already set to sit out the game due to a knee sprain, Kevin Durant does not attend the NBA All-Star Game altogether.

The Nets star misses the NBA All-Star Game as his Team Durant falls prey to Team LeBron

Kevin Durant did not attend the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland following the death of his grandmother, Barbara Davis, on Sunday, February 20 (Monday, February 21, Manila time).

The Brooklyn Nets star skipped the highly anticipated match as his Team Durant absorbed a 160-163 loss to Team LeBron.

Durant was one of two honorary coaches for the game, selecting a team opposite LeBron James.

The 12-time All-Star was already going to sit out the game due to a knee sprain, but Davis’ death resulted in Durant not being in attendance at all.

Durant was also set to be honored on Sunday as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time in a ceremony to mark the league’s 75th anniversary.

He missed the tribute to be with his family.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was also a late scratch for the All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness.

Mitchell was slated to play as a reserve for Team LeBron. It was his third career All-Star selection. – Rappler.com