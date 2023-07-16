LeBron James changing back to No. 23 next season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although grandfathered to wear No. 6, LeBron James abides by the leaguewide rule to honor Bill Russell

LeBron James is switching back to No. 23 for the 2023-2024 season.

James, 38, wore No. 6 the past two seasons in honor of Bill Russell.

The NBA, for the first time ever, retired Russell’s No. 6 last August after his death.

However, James, then and now, was grandfathered to wear it since he had been already wearing the number even before the decision was mandated leaguewide.

“It’s LeBron’s decision,” James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN on Saturday night. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.”

James also wore No. 6 for the four seasons he played in Miami.

James is returning for a 21st season.

“The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” James said while accepting an award at the recent ESPYs in Los Angeles. – Rappler.com