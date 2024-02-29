‘Like a superpower’: LeBron James amazed by his 4th-quarter tear vs Clippers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN THE ZONE. Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball against Clippers center Mason Plumlee.

‘During it, you don’t feel anything. It’s like a superpower,’ says Lakers superstar LeBron James of his 19-point fourth-quarter outburst against the Clippers

MANILA, Philippines – In his 21st season in the league, there’s still no stopping the king once he gets going.

With the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by 21 points early in the fourth quarter, LeBron James took control and single-handedly outscored the whole Los Angeles Clippers squad to lead the Lakers to a gutsy 116-112 come-from-behind win on Wednesday, February 28 (Thursday, February 29, Manila time).

The 39-year-old James caught fire from three-point land, knocking down five treys in the final 11 minutes of the ball game as he pulled off the largest fourth-quarter comeback of his career.

With 11:45 left in the 4Q, the Lakers trailed 98-77.



Then LeBron TOOK OVER, scoring 19 in the quarter, including 5 triples, to lead the Lakers all the way back ‼️



Watch the takeover and the final minutes of the Lakers' comeback W 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rFS7WKroZZ — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

The four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP was hitting shots from everywhere in the final frame, taking advantage of the mismatches on defense to finish with a game-high 34 points on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc, along with 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

“It’s just a zone and you can’t really describe it,” said James of his 19-point fourth-quarter outburst.

“Wish you could stay in it forever, but obviously, it checks out as the game ends.”

“During it, you don’t feel anything. It’s like a superpower,” he added.

After dropping 34 points against the Clippers, James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, is now just 40 markers away from becoming the first player in league history to reach 40,000 career points.

James has the chance to achieve this historic milestone if he suits up against the Washington Wizards in the second game of a back-to-back slate on Friday, March 1, Manila time. – Rappler.com