LeBron James ‘fine’ after injuring hand in NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James sits out the second half as Team LeBron bows to Team Giannis after reigning in the All-Star Game for five straight years

LeBron James said he will be “fine” after missing the second half of the NBA All-Star Game due to a right hand injury as his Team LeBron fell to Team Giannis, 184-175, on Sunday, February 19 (Monday, February 20, Manila time).

The Los Angeles Lakers star hit his pinky finger on the rim while trying to block a shot by Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in the first half.

“I tried to get one little chase-down block and I got my finger caught in the rim,” James said.

Here's the play where LeBron James hurt his wrist as he was trying to block this Pascal Siakam shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NyoCIuIWh7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

“But I’ll be fine. I don’t think it is too much to worry about but for precautionary reasons, I had to take the rest of the night off.”

James, who scored 13 points in 14-plus minutes, shares the All-Star selections record of 19 with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the same man he surpassed earlier this month for the NBA all-time scoring record.

The loss marked the first time Team LeBron lost since the NBA abandoned its old East-versus-West format starting the 2017-18 season.

James fell to 5-1 as an All-Star captain. – with reports from Rappler.com