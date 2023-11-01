Clippers’ NBA title odds vault with James Harden en route

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROAR. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

James Harden teams up with stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook as the Clippers boost their NBA title chances

James Harden has forced himself out of yet another NBA city, and the mercurial 34-year-old made a significant impact on the NBA title odds in the process.

The Philadelphia 76ers finally agreed to move Harden to his preferred destination with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, October 30, according to multiple reports. While it did not catapult the Clippers to favorite status in the loaded Western Conference, oddsmakers were quick to adjust the team’s futures.

The Clippers went from +2300 to win the 2024 NBA title to +1200 at both BetRivers and DraftKings. That’s fifth at both sportsbooks.

The Boston Celtics remain the +390 favorites at DraftKings, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks at +400, while BetRivers has the Eastern Conferences foes both at +400. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are +450 at BetRivers and +500 at DraftKings, while the Phoenix Suns are next at +600 and +700, respectively.

The Clippers are next at both sportsbooks, tied with the crosstown Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at +1200 at BetRivers. They are also even with the Warriors at DraftKings, where the Lakers have slightly longer odds at +1300.

Harden will team with fellow veteran stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook with the Clippers, with P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev also reportedly headed to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the 76ers receive several expiring contracts as they bring in Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and Kenyon Martin Jr.

Additionally, ESPN reported that the 76ers get an unprotected 2028 first-round pick, a pair of second-round picks and a pick swap. The Clippers will also give the 76ers a future first-round pick from a third team.

The 76ers also will waive guard Danny Green to make salary-cap room for the new players coming in, according to ESPN.

All of that does little to aid Philadelphia’s NBA title hopes this season.

Despite center Joel Embiid being in his prime, the 76ers are not considered a significant threat. They are +3000 to win the title at BetRivers, where they also have just the fourth-shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference at +1200. That’s behind Boston and Milwaukee at +160 and Cleveland at +1000.

Meanwhile, the Clippers’ odds to win the Western Conference shifted from +1200 to +650 at the book, where they are now behind only Denver (+230) and Phoenix (+300). – Rappler.com