Heat guard Tyler Herro out with ankle sprain

DRIVE. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Tyler Herro, who leads the Heat in scoring, is expected to miss at least two weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said he expected to be sidelined a “couple” of weeks with a right ankle sprain he sustained in 108-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 8.

An MRI revealed that Herro had been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Per the Heat, he will be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Herro was injured when he landed on the foot of Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first quarter. Herro did not return to the contest, finishing with 6 points and 2 assists in eight minutes.

“Right when it happened, I felt it,” Herro said. “And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that will be it.'”

Herro, 23, is averaging a team-leading 22.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in eight games this season.

“You know, it’s unfortunate, but I’m just going to continue to work hard,” Herro said. “I’ve been through this injury stuff before. I’m just going to keep working.”

The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient, Herro has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 250 career games (108 starts) with the Heat. – Rappler.com