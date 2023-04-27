Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards cited for assault

Anthony Edwards is summoned in court in June, and if convicted, could face up to 18 months in jail and fines as two arena employees claim they got hurt during the Timberwolves star’s post-game outburst

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after having an outburst in the seating area following Tuesday night’s 112-109 loss to the host Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of a first-round Western Conference playoff series.

After he missed a potential game-tying three-point attempt at the final buzzer, Edwards was seen running to the locker room, picking up a folding chair and swinging it before dropping it to the ground. He then made his way down the tunnel.

But according to the Denver Police Department, two female employees who worked at the arena are claiming that they were hit by the chair when Edwards swung it. Both women are also saying they were injured during the incident.

The Timberwolves said Wednesday that they are still investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information,” the team said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards, 21, is slated to attend a court hearing in June, and, if convicted, could face up to 18 months in jail and/or $1,000 in fines.

The loss on Tuesday ended the Wolves’ season. In 79 regular-season games (all starts), Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Edwards played in all five games of the Denver series and finished with averages of 31.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

He also supplied 19 points and 10 rebounds in Minnesota’s 120-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament following a loss to the Lakers. – Rappler.com