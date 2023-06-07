New Bucks coach Adrian Griffin sees ‘very hungry’ Giannis, team

NEW FRONT MAN. Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin poses for pictures at a press conference in Milwaukee.

When new Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin took over, he quickly saw a squad eager to redeem itself.

“I had the opportunity to reach out to all the players and that was the common theme from the players, that they are hungry. You know, that’s kind of going to be our motto this year,” said Griffin in his introductory press conference on Tuesday, June 6 (Wednesday, June 7, Manila time).

“We’re going to put in the work. We’re not going to take anything for granted.”

Griffin also spoke highly of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying he’s “a guy who’s super passionate” about bringing another championship to Milwaukee.

“He’s very humble, very hungry – those are the traits we’re looking for in our players,” the new Bucks front man said.

Griffin, the former Toronto Raptors assistant who was officially introduced as Bucks head coach on Monday, replaced Mike Budenholzer, who led Milwaukee to an NBA title just two years ago.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks sported the best record (58-24) in the NBA during the regular season this year, but were ousted by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in five games of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Budenholzer got fired just weeks after that, even as the Bucks went 271-120 in five seasons, making the playoffs every year.

“The foundation has already been set,” said Griffin. “There’s a strong culture. We have great players, special players. I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Griffin, 48, has never been an NBA head coach. He spent the past five seasons as an assistant to Nick Nurse with the Raptors and previously was on the coaching staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-2018), Orlando Magic (2015-2016), and Chicago Bulls (2010-2015).

After playing nine NBA seasons with five teams, Griffin began his NBA coaching career as an assistant coach with the Bucks for two seasons (2008-2010) under Scott Skiles.

Griffin averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 477 games (179 starts) with the Boston Celtics (1999-2001), Dallas Mavericks (2001-2003, 2005-2006), Houston Rockets (2003-2004), Chicago Bulls (2004-2005, 2006-2008), and the Seattle SuperSonics (2008).

Griffin’s son, AJ Griffin, was a rookie forward this season with the Atlanta Hawks. – Rappler.com