Pau Gasol honors Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame enshrinement: ‘I would not be here without you’

Pau Gasol says Kobe Bryant 'taught me what it took to win at the highest level' as he gets inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of a star-studded Class of 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Pau Gasol paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, crediting his former teammate and friend as one of the major reasons why he is now a part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Spending his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, Gasol got traded in 2008 to Los Angeles, where he linked up with Bryant and turned the Lakers into a perennial championship contender.

Gasol and Bryant steered the Lakers to three finals appearances and two titles over their fruitful seven-year run as teammates.

“That was where I got to know the person who elevated my game like no other, who taught me what it took to win at the highest level, who showed me how hard you have to work and the mentality you need to have in order to be the best, the commitment you have to make, what it meant and what it took to be a leader – Kobe,” said Gasol during his enshrinement speech.

Gasol, 43, went on to play for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks before he concluded his professional career with FC Barcelona, a team in his native Spain.

A four-time All-NBA Team member and a six-time All-Star, Gasol also enjoyed significant success with the national team, leading Spain to the gold in the 2006 FIBA World Cup and silvers in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, where they fell both times to Bryant and Team USA.

His No. 16 jersey got retired by the Lakers earlier this year and now hangs in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena next to the No. 24 jersey of Bryant, who died in 2020 with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

“I would not be here without you, brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here today with us. I miss you and love you,” said Gasol.

Gasol joined a star-studded Class of 2023 that included Miami Heat icon Dwyane wade, Dallas Mavericks lifer Dirk Nowitzki, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and player Tony Parker, and WNBA legend Becky Hammon. – Rappler.com