Rajon Rondo announces retirement: ‘I’m done’

‘What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game,’ says Rajon Rondo after 16 seasons in the NBA

Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.

During an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Rondo was quick with a response when asked by host Matt Barnes if the NBA has seen the last of him.

“Absolutely,” the 38-year-old point guard said. “Yeah, I’m done. I can’t. I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Rondo last played in the 2021-2022 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game,” Rondo said.

“I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I’ve learned so much in this game and it’s made me the man who I am today… I tell people all the time, this wasn’t a dream of mine, it was a goal. I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn’t party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life.”

Rondo led the NBA in steals per game in 2009-2010 and in assists per game in 2011-2012, 2012-2013, and 2015-2016. He made the league’s All-Defensive Team four times and won NBA titles with the 2007-2008 Boston Celtics and the 2019-2020 Lakers.

He averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 957 career games (733 starts) with the Celtics (2006-2015), Dallas Mavericks (2015), Sacramento Kings (2015-2016), Chicago Bulls (2016-2017), New Orleans Pelicans (2017-2018), Lakers (2018-2020, 2021-2022), Atlanta Hawks (2020-2021), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-2021), and Cavaliers (2021-2022). – Rappler.com