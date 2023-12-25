Victor Wembanyama steps on ball boy’s foot, sprains ankle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LISTEN. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

An injury to Victor Wembanyama adds to the Spurs' woes as San Antonio lost 24 of its first 28 games of the season

The San Antonio Spurs don’t play again until Tuesday, December 26 (Wednesday, December 27, Manila time), giving the sprained right ankle of rookie center Victor Wembanyama at least a few days off.

Wembanyama missed Saturday’s game against the host Dallas Mavericks after he sustained the injury when he stepped on the foot of a ball boy during his pregame warmup routine. The top overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft retreated to the locker room for testing before being ruled out for the game.

“He was warming up and came down on a ball boy’s foot and tweaked his ankle again,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after his team’s 144-119 loss. “He probably could have played. If it was a playoff game, I probably would have played him.

“He’s not happy about it, but I would rather err on the conservative side since it’s the same ankle that you just got a time limitation on. But just a freak, freak accident before the game.”

Wembanyama sat out Tuesday’s 132-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks because of soreness in his right ankle. He returned two nights later but played just 22 minutes in San Antonio’s 114-95 setback to the Chicago Bulls.

Wembanyama, 19, is averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 25 games this season.

The Spurs are 1-22 after a 3-2 start to the season. They host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. – Rappler.com