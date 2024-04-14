Nikko Remigio brings Fil-Am representation to the NFL

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In some ways, Nikko Remigio is living the dream of every young football player. In other ways, it’s not the way he had imagined it playing out when he first picked up the sport at age four.

The 24-year-old Remigio has the Super Bowl ring to show after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the National Football League (NFL) championship at Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in February. What he doesn’t have to show are his highlights from the biggest stage in his sport. After going unselected in last year’s rookie draft, Remigio signed with the Chiefs, only to suffer a dislocated shoulder during a practice session last August. He was waived by the Chiefs, but as he wasn’t claimed by another team, he remained a member of the Chiefs squad.

He has yet to play a single down in the NFL, but the Filipino-American player remains as hungry as ever.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. Obviously I’m very appreciative for the overall experience, it’s every young football player’s dream, to make it to the Super Bowl and to see what it was like and be a part of that. But at heart I’m a competitor, and I would say that’s probably at the top of my list as far as fuel and motivation for this next upcoming season,” the wide receiver Remigio said told Filipino-American media pioneer Jannelle So-Perkins for an interview with So Jannelle TV, a Filipino-American lifestyle magazine show which airs US-wide on cable channels The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ANC; as well as on local Southern CA digital channel KNET 25.1; and is also available on social media platforms.

“I want to play, I want to score touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Definitely using it as fuel and turning it into something positive for me. I have another opportunity next year and that’s really all you can ask for,” he added.

Remigio, whose father is a second generation American with roots in Iloilo, has long embraced his Filipino heritage. He says he noticed early on how his family were quick to point out whenever they spotted a Filipino on television, and says his family took pride in gathering together to watch Manny Pacquiao fights at his home.

“Manny Pacquiao is definitely the main one for me. It all rallies around the entire experience, not only what he’s done in his career but for me, that brought our family together. That feeling, when you’re having a family gathering and you get to hang out with all your cousins, those are feelings that you remember for the rest of your life. The impact that he had on the community and on the Philippines is something that resonates with me and one day aspire to try to achieve,” said Remigio.

Coming back from his injury to make an impact on the field will take a lot of determination, but Remigio has been beating the odds for a long time now.

At 5’10”, the Orange, California-raised Remigio is considered an undersized wide receiver, with most who play that position in the league being over six-foot. That didn’t stop him from getting offers to play NCAA Division 1 football. After playing three seasons at University of California, Berkeley, and one more at Fresno State, Remigio attracted attention from NFL teams. None of that would have happened had he listened to detractors.

“I feel like the underdog persona label has been the embodiment of who I’ve been ever since the beginning. Whether it be about size, talent or ‘you’re not smart enough,’ I mean, you can really spin it and turn it into something positive and whatever worked for you and I feel like if more people started doing that, they can seek success at whatever it is that they aspire to do,” said Remigio.

Remigio has already been cleared to report to training camp, with offseason workouts already underway. More than ever, Remigio has something to prove, with the understanding that this fickle sport requires you to earn your spot every single season. Instead of viewing his injury as a setback, Remigio looks at it as a setup for a comeback.

“After spending this whole year on the injured reserve, I made it to the NFL, I’m in the building and I’m around the people. I’m a competitor,” said Remigio. “It has nothing to do with the money, it has nothing to do with having that status of being in the NFL. Truly at heart I have like there was something missing all year and being on that field, helping contribute to big wins and continuing to further representation for my family and my community.” – Jannelle So Productions | Rappler.com

