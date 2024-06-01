Olympic champion wrestler turns into NFL player with Bills

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gable Steveson, who won a wrestling gold for the United States in the Tokyo Olympics, gives American football a shot as he signs with the Buffalo Bills

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is getting off the wrestling mat and trying his hand on the gridiron.

Steveson’s agent, Carter Chow of Red Envelope Sports, told ESPN on Friday, May 31, that his client will sign a standard three-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills. The team officially announced the signing later Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 266-pound Steveson worked out for the Bills on May 15. He is expected to play on the defensive line.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said, per ESPN.

“I am grateful to coach (Sean) McDermott, (general manager) Brandon Beane, and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson, 24, captured gold in the super heavyweight division of freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also won two national championships at Minnesota (2021, 2022) and three Big Ten championships (2020, 2021, 2022). He is a two-time recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded to the best college wrestler in the United States.

Steveson was released by WWE earlier this month. – Rappler.com