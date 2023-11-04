Adiwang earns sweet redemption over Miado in ONE Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lito Adiwang shows there’s nothing to worry with his previously injured knee, repeatedly using leg kicks to gain the upper hand against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado

MANILA, Philippines – Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang came out with an impressive striking display to clinch a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs Andrade on Saturday, November 4, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“This fight is for all the fans who wanted to see the rematch,” said Adiwang, who lost to fellow Filipino Miado in their first encounter at ONE X in March 2022, where he suffered an ACL injury.

“I think we showed that this is the ending and I won that fight.”

Adiwang delivered instant impact after landing a solid left hook and unfurled a pair of knees and punches to his rival in the first round.

But Miado persevered, refusing to go down and kept things competitive as he went toe-to-toe with his compatriot. The T-Rex MMA bet kept himself in step in all three rounds and even left Adiwang with a cut under his right eye.

Yet this was Adiwang’s match to claim, with him showcasing that there’s nothing to worry with his previously injured knee as he repeatedly used his leg kicks to gain the upper hand in those three fateful rounds.

“For all of my supporters who were asking about my leg, I think I answered it now,” he said. “I showed that and I think that’s one key to winning this fight.”

“I got injured but I got back, I got redemption, I got the rematch, and I used my leg so it’s fine now. I’m back.”

Adiwang made it back-to-back victories since his return, following up on his sensational 23-second knockout of Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 to improve to a 15-5 win-loss record.

“You saw my fights and I end my fights quickly, but I’m happy that I got this finally,” said Adiwang.

Miado, meanwhile, absorbed his second consecutive setback after stringing four straight victories to fall to 12-6.

Haggerty stops Andrade, now a two-sport champ

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty earned the distinction of being called a two-sport champion after claiming the kickboxing belt in the main event against MMA kingpin Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

A head kick in the second round staggered Andrade, and with Haggerty smelling blood – he didn’t let go.

Seeing Andarde wobble, Haggerty swarmed and didn’t let up, throwing boxing combinations which floored the Brazilian heavy hitter – forcing referee Olivier Coste to stop the fight at the 1:57 mark of the second round.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo outclassed Magomed Abdulkadirov to take a unanimous decision victory and claim the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.

SEA Games medalist Ilogon impresses in ONE debut

Moises “The Lion King” Lois Ilogon announced his arrival in The Home of Martial Arts with a huge technical knockout win over Cho “Tyrant” Joon Gun at ONE Friday Fights 39 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trusting his striking prowess, the Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist connected with a brutal left knee to the ribs before finishing the fight off with a ground and pound at the 2:17 mark of round three.

Ilogon never strayed from his bread and butter, with his high kicks repeatedly connecting to his younger Korean foe.

But Cho also never wavered, scoring two single leg takedowns in round two that forced Ilogon to maintain a defensive stance.

Through it all, Ilogon’s strikes continued to connect, landing a pair of solid jabs just before the end of the second round and continuing to punish Cho in the third with his length thanks to his kicks before seizing the opportunity to shoot for the finish.

It was an impressive promotional debut for the 23-year-old from Cagayan de Oro who is fighting out of The Street/Ox Fitness Lab as he shoots to gain a ONE Championship contract. – Rappler.com