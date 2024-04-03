ONE Fight Night 21: Jeremy Pacatiw predicts explosive scrap against Wang Shuo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After spending some time away from the MMA scene, Jeremy Pacatiw feels ready even as the Filipino fighter faces a Chinese foe who has never been knocked out

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw isn’t expecting an easy win in his return to ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old jumps back into the world of MMA against Wang Shuo in a three-round bantamweight bout at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas on Saturday, April 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Wang owns a 16-7 record, with half of his wins coming via KO or TKO, proving that he’s got power in his hands.

Not only that, but the Chinese fighter has never been knocked out, making him one of the most durable opponents Pacatiw will have faced.

“He’s a battle-tested veteran. We’ve seen him compete when he was a flyweight, and he’s a really tough guy,” he said of Wang.

“He’s really sturdy. His strength, I believe, is his toughness and his ability to absorb shots. I’m sure he’s motivated to make his return.”

Nonetheless, Pacatiw expects a scrap in this matchup.

Like himself, Wang has also spent some time away from the sport, so the Filipino expects his rival to come in fired up for this match.

In fact, he promises to give Wang a solid scrap in return.

“This is the perfect match for me. He’s also coming off a layoff, and it will be a beautiful match between two men who are looking to prove a lot of things. I believe this fight will show who really worked during the offseason and who improved,” Pacatiw said.

But while he’s giving Wang the respect he deserves, Pacatiw is confident that he’ll score the win at the end of the fight.

“I don’t know how it will end, but my prediction is my hands will be raised after this fight. Whether it be by finish or decision, I really don’t care as long as it’s not via disqualification,” Pacatiw said, referring to the controversial DQ win that his teammate, Joshua Pacio, experienced earlier this month.

“If there’s an opportunity for the finish, I’ll definitely go for it. But if things are going well for me, my main goal will always be to win and show my improvements as a mixed martial artist.” – Rappler.com

