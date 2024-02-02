Night, night: Carlo Bumina-ang puts Chinese foe to sleep 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Team Lakay upstart Carlo Bumina-ang rocks Chinese opponent Xie Zhipeng with a booming right hook to send him to the mat seconds into their match in ONE Friday Fights

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo“The Bull” Bumina-ang sure knows how to start the year right.

Bumina-ang hacks out a rousing first-round victory, submitting Xie Zhipeng with a ruthless arm triangle choke to secure a round-one victory in ONE Friday Fights 50 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Team Lakay upstart wasted no time claiming his fourth straight win, rocking his Chinese opponent with a booming right hook to send him to the mat seconds into their match.

Sensing victory, the 29-year-old Filipino continued his onslaught, pinning Xie, raining down some ground and pound before taking the mount and locking in the arm-triangle.

The helpless Chinese didn’t even have the chance to tap out before going to sleep at the 1:29 mark.

Good night 😴 Carlo Bumina-ang puts his foe to SLEEP in Round 1!#ONEFridayFights50 | 🔴 Live Now

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌎 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌎 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/YL43n3uvRo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 2, 2024

It was a masterful performance that earned The Bull a US $10,000 bonus.

More importantly, it boosted Bumina-ang’s stock as he closes in on a potential ONE contract after taking his fourth straight win – with three of those wins coming within the first two minutes of the first round.

QUICK WIN. Carlo Bumina-ang celebrates his first-round triumph.

– Rappler.com