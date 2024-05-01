Arwind Santos still wants to play even after San Miguel jersey retirement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'My passion and love for basketball are still there,' says Arwind Santos, who is just the seventh player in San Miguel franchise history to have his jersey retired

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos believes he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The 42-year-old aims to continue playing professional basketball even after San Miguel retired his jersey No. 29 on Wednesday, May 1, as the Beermen recognized his immense contributions to the franchise.

San Miguel made Santos just the seventh player in franchise history to have his jersey retired after legends Ramon Fernandez, Allan Caidic, Samboy Lim, Olsen Racela, Hector Calma, and Yves Dignadice.

“This is a big thing for me. But this doesn’t mean that I’m not going to play anymore. Only my jersey got retired,” said Santos, who won all of his nine PBA championships with the Beermen.

“My passion and love for basketball are still there. We’ll never know, I’ll probably play again. I just don’t know where.”

Santos bared there were discussions for him to suit up for unbeaten San Miguel in the Philippine Cup, although plans fell through due to technical complications.

His rights are still with NorthPort, so the Beermen need to make a trade with the Batang Pier to acquire the 2013 PBA MVP.

Santos, though, is already satisfied to be feted by the franchise he served for 12 years.

“They were willing to play me. I should have been playing for them for a month. But it got complicated,” said Santos. “I accepted it wholeheartedly. I’m happy and having my jersey retired is enough.”

Santos last played in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, where he won a championship with the Pampanga Giant Lanters last season.

He said he wants to spend time with his family and hold basketball clinics for the youth before he makes his hardcourt return.

“I plan to come back next year,” said Santos. – Rappler.com