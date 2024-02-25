PBA
PBA
Philippine basketball

Taulava, NLEX Road Warriors give back to provincial fans in ‘Dayo’

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taulava, NLEX Road Warriors give back to provincial fans in ‘Dayo’

COMMUNITY. PBA icon Asi Taulava with young fans in Burgos, Ilocos Sur.

NLEX

PBA legend Asi Taulava and the NLEX Road Warriors touch base with their provincial fans through the ‘Dayo’ program, starting in in Burgos, Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines – PBA legend Asi Taulava and the NLEX Road Warriors recently reached out to communities in the north, hoping to bring people together through their love for basketball.

The Road Warriors launched their “Dayo” program earlier this month with the inaugural leg held in Burgos, Ilocos Sur, which coincided with the town fiesta celebrations where the players and team officials gamely interacted with the local community. 

With “Dayo,” the Filipino word for “visit,” NLEX hopes to show its commitment to community development and promote a positive impact beyond basketball. 

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said NLEX president and general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista. “We believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire and make a positive impact in the communities we visit.” 

In Burgos, Mayor Nathaniel “Boy” Escobar warmly welcomed the Road Warriors led by Taulava and team governor Ronald Dulatre.

“Dayo aims to foster connections and cultivate stronger relationships with the diverse communities and provinces of North Luzon,” said Bautista. “We are also positive that this will inspire the youth, now that we are bringing the NLEX Road Warriors closer to them.” – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

NLEX Road Warriors