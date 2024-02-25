Taulava, NLEX Road Warriors give back to provincial fans in ‘Dayo’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PBA legend Asi Taulava and the NLEX Road Warriors touch base with their provincial fans through the ‘Dayo’ program, starting in in Burgos, Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines – PBA legend Asi Taulava and the NLEX Road Warriors recently reached out to communities in the north, hoping to bring people together through their love for basketball.

The Road Warriors launched their “Dayo” program earlier this month with the inaugural leg held in Burgos, Ilocos Sur, which coincided with the town fiesta celebrations where the players and team officials gamely interacted with the local community.

With “Dayo,” the Filipino word for “visit,” NLEX hopes to show its commitment to community development and promote a positive impact beyond basketball.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said NLEX president and general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista. “We believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire and make a positive impact in the communities we visit.”

In Burgos, Mayor Nathaniel “Boy” Escobar warmly welcomed the Road Warriors led by Taulava and team governor Ronald Dulatre.

“Dayo aims to foster connections and cultivate stronger relationships with the diverse communities and provinces of North Luzon,” said Bautista. “We are also positive that this will inspire the youth, now that we are bringing the NLEX Road Warriors closer to them.” – Rappler.com