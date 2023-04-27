La Salle wrecks CEU; newcomer PSP stuns Marinero-San Beda in D-League kickoff

MAN AMONG BOYS. La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao attempts a jump shot over the CEU defense at the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup

Kevin Quiambao and EcoOil-La Salle run circles around hapless CEU to kick off the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, while newcomer Philippine Sports Performance shocks favored Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers kicked off their PBA D-League title defense in emphatic fashion after blowing out the CEU Scorpions, 84-62, at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, April 27.

Kevin Quiambao scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in garbage-time fourth quarter to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Mark Nonoy chipped in 10 points and 4 steals, 3 boards, and 2 dimes in just 11 minutes off the bench as 14 out of 15 total Archers scored in the lopsided affair, mostly thanks to Evan Nelle’s 14-assist eruption to go with 3 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 swipes.

Coming off a 6-10 hole early in the first quarter, La Salle turned up another gear and swamped CEU with essentially a game-sealing 21-0 attack bridging through the second frame for the 27-10 lead, and never looked back.

The Archers, heavily favored to once again win it all against six other protagonists in the conference, eventually peaked with a 28-point gap late the fourth, 84-56, off a Raven Cortez layup, before the Scorpions added just 6 more points to their tally before the final buzzer.

“We’re not trying to think that we’re defending the championship,” said La Salle deputy Gian Nazario, who is filling in for new head coach Topex Robinson.

“We’re trying to build something here, a different culture. Of course, there are a lot more adjustments to make, but we’re glad we’re able to play here to address whatever needs to be addressed.”

Jerome Santos paced the sorry loss with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting while usual top scorer Franz Diaz was checked to just 3 points on a 1-of-10 clip.

Meanwhile, in the kickoff game of the double-header, the unheralded Philippine Sports Performance (PSP) Gymers pulled off a shocking upset of the favored Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions, 94-92, after trailing by as many as 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Sniper Jayvee dela Cruz led the early rally with 26 points built on a 6-of-12 clip from three to go with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Four-time PBA champion Val Acuna, meanwhile, sank a clutch three with in the final 90 seconds of regulation despite missing his first seven attempts to finish with 15 points and 2 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

Former Gilas Youth standout Yukien Andrada led the new look Red Lions in the sorry loss with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting from downtown, while veteran big man Clifford Jopia saw his 15-point, 16-rebound, 5-block line in just 24 minutes go to waste.

The Scores

First Game

Philippine Sports Performance 94 – Dela Cruz 26, Bayla 17, Yutuc 16, Acuña 15, Velchez 8, Gabriel 5, Olegario 4, Dino 3, Soriano 0, Cesista 0, Mohammad 0, Castillo 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 92 – Andrada 19, Jopia 15, Cortez 15, Cuntapay 9, Payosing 8, Cometa 8, Gallego 8, Alfaro 6, Puno 2, Visser 2, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, LLarena 0, Royo 0.

Quarters: 27-30, 43-50, 64-72, 94-92.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 84 – Quiambao 21, Escandor 11, Nonoy 10, Alao 7, Cortez 6, Nwankwo 5, Manuel 5, Abadam 4, M. Phillips 4, Nelle 3, Austria 3, David 2, B. Phillips 2, Macalalag 1, M. Reyes 0.

CEU 62 – Santos 15, Tolentino 12, Balogun 12, Joson 7, Peñano 4, Diaz 3, Borromeo 2, Cabotaje 2, Puray 2, Bernabe 2, R. Reyes 1, Javier 0, Ferrer 0, Malicana 0, Anagbogu 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 49-24, 64-44, 84-62.

– Rappler.com