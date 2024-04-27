Still clutch: Arvin Tolentino, NorthPort survive Blackwater to snap skid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Big-time players make big-time plays.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Arvin Tolentino saved the day for the NorthPort Batang Pier as they ended their elimination-round campaign with a thrilling 115-113 escape of the Blackwater Bossing in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Saturday, April 27.

Tolentino swished a tough, high-looping mid-range jumper over the outstretched arm of Blackwater’s Christian David with only 9 seconds left, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner as Rey Nambatac failed to connect on his potential go-ahead trey in the final play.

Thanks to Tolentino’s heroics, NorthPort finally snapped its five-game losing skid and kept its slim quarterfinal chances alive with a 5-6 record.

For the third straight contest, Tolentino breached the 20-point territory for the Batang Pier as he went off for 27 points, to go with 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

Joshua Munzon backstopped Tolentino with 16 points, while rookie Damie Cuntapay rose to the occasion and uncorked five long bombs to wind up with 15 markers.

Already leading by as many as 19 points in the early goings of the third quarter, 67-48, the Batang Pier failed to keep their foot on the gas pedal, allowing the Bossing to snatch the lead at the 4:38 mark of the fourth frame, 103-102, courtesy of a Troy Rosario layup.

An and-one play by Rosario with 1:42 remaining gave Blackwater a six-point edge over NorthPort, 113-107, before Tolentino completely took over and scattered 8 straight points, including the cold-blooded game-winning basket.

The Batang Pier spoiled the huge scoring performances of Bossing big men Rosario and David, who combined for 59 points in the heartbreaking loss.

Rosario exploded for a season-best 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while David, the second pick in the 2023 PBA Draft, put up career-highs of 26 markers and 15 boards.

After a red-hot start to the conference, the Bossing have now lost six games in a row for a 3-6 slate.

The Scores

NorthPort 115 – Tolentino 27, Munzon 16, Cuntapay 15, Lucero 14, Yu 11, Rosales 7, Chan 7, Flores 6, Zamar 5, Navarro 5, Bulanadi 2.

Blackwater 113 – Rosario 33, David 26, Chua 11, Nambatac 10, Casio 9, Kwekuteye 7, Hill 5, Suerte 5, Guinto 4, Ilagan 3, Sena 0, Escoto 0, Jopia 0, Tungcab 0.

Quarters: 32-30, 66-48, 88-81, 115-113.

– Rappler.com