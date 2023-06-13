La Salle rolls to PBA DL finals return; San Beda forges do-or-die over rival Letran

TOO STRONG. La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao handles the ball against the Perpetual defense in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals.

La Salle makes quick work of Perpetual anew to book a return trip to the PBA D-League finals, while San Beda lives to fight another day with a 23-point rout of Letran

MANILA, Philippines – The defending champion EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers booked a return trip to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, eliminating the Perpetual Help Altas with an easy 108-91 win in Game 2 of their best-of-three semifinals duel on Tuesday, June 13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

As La Salle played without top point guard Evan Nelle, Prince Alao stepped up and led all five double-digit scorers of the Green Archers with 22 points built on six triples.

Jan Macalalag added 11 points, while Bright Nwankwo, Kevin Quiambao, and EJ Gollena scored 10 each in the wire-to-wire victory.

Nwankwo and Quiambao also recorded double-doubles with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Similar to their lopsided Game 1 win, where they led by as many as 33 points at one juncture of the ball game, the Green Archers dominated the Altas from the tip-off and never looked back the rest of the way.

La Salle rose to an early 30-17 advantage over Perpetual at the end of the first period, before their lead ballooned to its biggest at 28 points, 90-62, off back-to-back baskets by Alao in the opening seconds of the final frame.

John Abis paced the Altas in the loss with 21 points, while Christian Pagaran and Carlo Ferreras had 19 markers apiece.

Meanwhile, the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions lived to fight another day and forced a rubber match against their rivals Wangs-Letran Knights following a dominant 74-51 Game 2 triumph.

Peter Alfaro guided the Red Lions to the bounce-back victory with a game-high 20 points on an efficient 7-of-10 clip from the field, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

After squandering a huge 24-point lead in their 93-87 Game 1 loss, the Red Lions made sure to prevent a repeat of their mistake and never allowed the Knights to pull within a single possession after building a 16-point edge late in the third frame.

Letran only managed to get as close as 9 points at the start of the fourth period, 49-40, before San Beda pulled away and extended its lead to 20 points, 65-45, midway through the quarter.

James Payosing chipped in 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Red Lions, while Clifford Jopia posted a double-double of 11 markers and 13 boards.

Jacob Cortez also had an all-around outing for San Beda with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

No player breached double-digit scoring for the Knights as Kyle Tolentino topscored with 9 points.

Kurt Reyson, who erupted for 32 points in Game 1, was held to just 8 points on an awful 1-of-9 shooting.

San Beda and Letran will face off anew in a do-or-die match on Thursday, June 15, for the right to face La Salle in the finals.

The Scores

First Game

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Alao 22, Macalalag 11, Nwankwo 10, Quiambao 10, Gollena 10, Phillips B. 9, Austria 9, Phillips M. 8, Nonoy 7, Cortez 5, Escandor 3, Manuel 2, Abadam 2, David 0.

Perpetual 91 – Abis 21, Pagaran 19, Ferreras 19, Razon 11, Ramirez 8, Roque 5, Nitura 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 0.

Quarters: 30-17, 51-36, 86-59, 108-91.

Second Game

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 74 – Alfaro 20, Payosing 12, Cortez 11, Jopia 11, Cuntapay 6, Visser 4, Royo 4, Gallego 2, Andrada 2, Puno 2, Tagle 0, Alloso 0, Teruel 0.

Wangs-Letran 51 – Tolentino 9, Reyson 8, Monje 8, Cuajao 6, Bojorcelo 4, Santos 4, Javillonar 3, Fajardo 3, Ariar 2, Brillantes 2, Morales 2, Laquindanum 0, Go 0, Guarino 0.

Quarters: 17-9, 34-26, 49-40, 74-51.

– Rappler.com