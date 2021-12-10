Fans return as PBA brings back games to Araneta Coliseum

HOMECOMING. The Araneta Coliseum will once again host PBA games.

Quezon City gives the PBA the go signal to stage its Governors' Cup games at the Araneta Coliseum with fans on the stands

The PBA is giving its fans an early Christmas treat as it welcomes the return of live audience.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Friday, December 10, that Quezon City has given the league the go signal to stage its Governors’ Cup games at the Araneta Coliseum with fans on the stands starting on Wednesday, December 15.

Marcial said only fully vaccinated fans are allowed to watch the games and they have to bring their vaccination cards and at least one government ID. – Rappler.com